Police: Man killed in Bridgeport crash

- A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 4:24 a.m., the man was driving north in the 3400 block of South Halsted when his vehicle sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

He then lost control of his vehicle, which hit a city light pole and came to rest against a building, police said.

The man, whose exact age was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No other injuries were reported, including a driver who was sitting in the sideswiped parked vehicle, waiting for it to warm up, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.