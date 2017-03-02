Chicago transgender community to protest Trump on Friday

FOX 32 NEWS - On Friday, Chicago will be home to people protesting action by President Trump. This time, though, it will be people from the transgender community and supporters.

Friday’s rally is inspired by the voices that organizers say aren't normally heard. The Chicago transgender community is coming together to say they don't stand by policies that deny them their rights or the violence plaguing them in the community.

Lasaia Wade, along with an expected 2,000 transgender people and supporters, are preparing to take to downtown Chicago for their rights. Many say those rights are going away under the current president.

Wade says they're also seeing a disturbing trend: more transgender women of color being killed across the country, including in Chicago.

Friday’s rally will honor Keke Collier, a transgender woman killed in a drive-by shooting last month.

Up to 2,000 people have said they plan to attend the rally Friday night. It begins at Wacker and Wabash from 6 to 9 p.m.