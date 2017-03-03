2nd case of mumps confirmed at Barrington High School

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - A second case of mumps has been confirmed at a suburban high school.

The Lake County Health Department confirmed that second case at Barrington High School. One adult and one student have been infected.

The health department is especially concerned because there are eight other probable cases at the high school and there are suspected cases at Prairie and Station middle schools.

Symptoms of mumps are swelling or pain close to the jaw or on both sides of the face in addition to headaches, a fever and sore throat.