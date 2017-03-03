As Chicago crime soars, local group 'violence interrupters' sees funds dry up

CHICAGO (FoxNews.com) – Don didn’t hesitate to give an honest answer when I asked him how he makes his money.

“I rob, I sell drugs,” he said. He wore the long, tight braids you see on NFL players, a flat-brimmed ball cap and hooded sweatshirt with an airbrush logo of a name he uses for his rap music act.

Don fit a pretty typical mold of a kid who turns to the gangster lifestyle. His father was not around and his mother had more children than she could afford. He started hanging out with gangs when he was about 9 years old. Referring to members of his section of the violent Vice Lords gang, he uses the word “family.”

Don’s specialty is robbing people.

While planning a robbery earlier this year, he sought the help of a childhood friend and fellow vice lord who goes by the name Red. “He told me about this hit he was going to do,” Red said, “I went and told one crew that he was plotting on.”

