Rauner barred from immediately imposing union contract terms

- An Illinois appellate court has temporarily barred Gov. Bruce Rauner from imposing his contract terms on the state's largest public employee union.

The 4th District Court of Appeals sided with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 on Friday. The court issued an order prohibiting immediate action by the Republican governor.

Talks have been unsuccessful for two years. A labor regulator labeled them at "impasse." That means Rauner may impose his terms and if ASFSCME objects, it can go on strike.

AFSCME is challenging the impasse ruling. The court issued a bar on any administration plans to implement its terms until the legality of the impasse decision is decided.

Rauner lawyer Dennis Murashko says delaying the administration's "commonsense" offer costs taxpayers $2 million a day.