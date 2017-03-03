Rauner, Chance the Rapper discuss CPS funding Local Rauner, Chance the Rapper discuss CPS funding Gov. Bruce Rauner and Chance the Rapper spent nearly 40 minutes together. Afterward, the famous South Sider seemed disappointed.

- Gov. Bruce Rauner and Chance the Rapper spent nearly 40 minutes together. Afterward, the famous South Sider seemed disappointed.

“I thought that that went a little different than it should have,” Chance said.

“It sounded like we were going somewhere, but it sounds like it's hinged on passing other bills.

Those other bills are reform proposals the governor's demanded for two years, which Democrats have refused to enact. Rauner asked the rapper for help.

“I have power in some ways,” Rauner said. “You have great power in other ways. If we stood together, worked together to figure this out, I think we could get great things done. I'd be excited to do that with you, work together in coming days to do good things for especially our low-income neighborhoods.”



Some Republicans disagreed. Wheaton's state rep. Jeanne Ives tweeted, "If Gov. Rauner is going to let foul mouthed Rapper help make state education decisions, we are all doomed."

The multiple Grammy award winner, who often performs at venues big and small around the Chicago area, doesn't see himself that way.

“I'm here because I'm a dad,” Chance said. “I'm an after-school teacher, you know what I'm sayin'? I care about the kids. We talked for a second. It sounded like there might be something happening next week. He asked me where the $215 million was going to come from.”

That $215 million was earmarked for Chicago Public Schools. Rauner vetoed it, when he thought Chicago Democrats were double-crossing him. He seemed to prefer dealing with Chance the Rapper.

“From everything that I've read about him, everything that I've seen about him -- and I saw it today -- he has a passion for a better future for disadvantaged young people,” Rauner said.

