CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Police are looking for an Avondale neighborhood woman who never came home after an appointment last week on the Northwest Side.

Ashley Dabney-Barnes went to the 8400 block of West Bryn Mawr on Feb. 27 and didn’t return to the 3100 block of West Belmont, according to a police alert.

The 32-year-old is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound black woman.

Anyone with information should call (312) 744-8266.