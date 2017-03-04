CFD: Man smoking with oxygen tank sparked fatal fire on NW Side

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 83-year-old man died after being pulled from a fire at his Ravenswood Manor neighborhood home early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

Crews responded about 12:30 a.m. to the blaze in the 2900 block of West Giddings, and firefighters found Ibraham Fakhoury in the basement, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m., authorities said.

Fire officials said he had been smoking while using an oxygen tank, igniting the fire. It was put out in about 15 minutes.