February broke record for warm temps in Illinois

(Shutter Runner/Flickr)
(Shutter Runner/Flickr)

Posted:Mar 04 2017 10:22AM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 10:22AM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The last month was the warmest February on record in Illinois.

Climatologist Jim Angel of the Illinois State Water Survey says Illinois had several days with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The statewide average temperature was 40.5 degrees - 9.6 degrees above normal. It beats the previous February record of 40 degrees set in 1998.

Angel says February also was a dry month. Average statewide precipitation was less than an inch, or roughly 1.4 inches below normal. It was the ninth-driest February on record.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories