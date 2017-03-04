February broke record for warm temps in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The last month was the warmest February on record in Illinois.

Climatologist Jim Angel of the Illinois State Water Survey says Illinois had several days with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The statewide average temperature was 40.5 degrees - 9.6 degrees above normal. It beats the previous February record of 40 degrees set in 1998.

Angel says February also was a dry month. Average statewide precipitation was less than an inch, or roughly 1.4 inches below normal. It was the ninth-driest February on record.