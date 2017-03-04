Hundreds of Chicagoans participate in annual shopping cart race

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning for the annual CHIditarod race.



The race started at Hubbard and Wolcott in the West Town neighborhood.



Teams wearing costumes pushing chopping carts filled with thousands of pounds of donated food down the street.



Each team must contribute at least 69 pounds of food to enter. The teams win prizes based on the sizes of their donations and their creativity in designing the carts and costumes.



The CHIditarod is in its 12th year and has resulted in more than 150,000 pounds of food donated to hungry Chicago families.