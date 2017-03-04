CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A student at the University of Illinois in Champaign died after falling off a balcony during the beginning of what's known as "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day."
Jonathan Morales, 23, of Franklin Park, died just before midnight.
Police said he fell off a balcony on East John Street.
The incident is under investigation but is believed to be an accident.
U of I student dies during 'Unofficial St. Patrick's Day' celebration
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A student at the University of Illinois in Champaign died after falling off a balcony during the beginning of what's known as "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day."