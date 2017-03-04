U of I student dies during 'Unofficial St. Patrick's Day' celebration

Posted:Mar 04 2017 04:40PM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 04:40PM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A student at the University of Illinois in Champaign died after falling off a balcony during the beginning of what's known as "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day."

Jonathan Morales, 23, of Franklin Park, died just before midnight.

Police said he fell off a balcony on East John Street.

The incident is under investigation but is believed to be an accident.
 

