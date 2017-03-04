Woman found dead in dumpster identified as Diamond Turner, 21 Local Woman found dead in dumpster identified as Diamond Turner, 21 The woman whose body was found in a trash can near 73rd and South Kenwood has been identified. The victim is Diamond Turner, 21.

The victim is Diamond Turner, 21. Her body was half-naked and she had suffered head trauma. Her remains were discovered by a garbage collector behind a boarded-up house.



"Besides the shootings going on, this hits an all-time low," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "To put a body in a garbage can. C'mon."



Turner lived near where her body was found. Her family said they just saw her a couple days ago with a man.



No one is in custody. Holmes said if anyone has a tip, please call his toll-free number at 800-883-5587.

