Average gas price in Illinois up 65 cents over last year

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Drivers in Illinois and Indiana are paying a lot more for gas right now compared to last year.



AAA said that the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois in February averaged $2.30. That's up $.65 over February 2016's average of $1.64.



The average price in Northern Indiana in February 2016 was $1.52. The average this February was $2.16.



AAA said gasoline prices will continue to remain volitale and will go up when refineries switch to the summer blend.

