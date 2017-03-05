CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Drivers in Illinois and Indiana are paying a lot more for gas right now compared to last year.
AAA said that the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois in February averaged $2.30. That's up $.65 over February 2016's average of $1.64.
The average price in Northern Indiana in February 2016 was $1.52. The average this February was $2.16.
AAA said gasoline prices will continue to remain volitale and will go up when refineries switch to the summer blend.
Average gas price in Illinois up 65 cents over last year
