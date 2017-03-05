Average gas price in Illinois up 65 cents over last year

Posted:Mar 05 2017 02:28PM CST

Updated:Mar 05 2017 02:28PM CST

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Drivers in Illinois and Indiana are paying a lot more for gas right now compared to last year.

AAA said that the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois in February averaged $2.30. That's up $.65 over February 2016's average of $1.64.

The average price in Northern Indiana in February 2016 was $1.52. The average this February was $2.16.

AAA said gasoline prices will continue to remain volitale and will go up when refineries switch to the summer blend.
 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories