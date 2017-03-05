9 Chicago children hospitalized after they were found in filthy home with no food or heat

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) Nine Chicago children were hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after they were found in a filthy Englewood home with no heat or food.



The children were found in an apartment in the 900 block of West 59th.



Chicago police said the children ranged in age from a baby to a 17-year-old.



A police spokesperson described the conditions in the apartment as "filthy and unlivable."



All nine children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital.