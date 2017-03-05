Tourists from across the country coming to Illinois to see annual snake migration on 'Snake Road'

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) -- A 2 1/2-mile road in the Shawnee National Forest is closing to allow snakes and other amphibians to migrate from the limestone bluffs where they've spent the winter to a nearby swamp.



The Southern Illinoisan reports the stretch known as Snake Road will close to motor vehicle traffic from March 15 to May 15 to ensure safe crossing.



The road -- also known as LaRue Road and Forest Service Road No. 345 -- will remain open to foot traffic.



People from across the country visit the national forest to see the gradual migration. Many of the species are considered threatened and endangered in Illinois and the U.S.



Snake road is west and south of Murphysboro and east of Route 3. If you go there, you might see:



American toad

bird-voiced tree frog

black racer

black rat snake

broadhead skink

brown snake

bullfrog, green frog

cave salamander

central newt

common kingsnake

common snapping turtle

copperhead

cottonmouth

cricket frog

diamondback water snake

eastern box turtle

eastern garter snake

eastern hognose snake

fence lizard

five-lined skink

flathead snake

Fowler's toad

gray tree frog

green tree frog

ground skink

lesser siren

long tail salamander

marbled salamander

midland water snake

Mississippi green water snake

mud snake

musk turtle

painted turtle

red milksnake

red-bellied snake

red-eared slider

ringneck snake

rough green snake

slimy salamander

smooth earth snake

southern leopard frog

Spotted salamander

spring peeper

timber rattlesnake

upland chorus frog

western ribbon snake

wood frog

worm snake