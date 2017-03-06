Emanuel calls Trump travel ban a 'betrayal'

CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling President Donald Trump's revised travel ban a betrayal of the country's values.

Emanuel said in a statement Monday that Trump's order would "slam the door" on refugees fleeing war, divide families and exclude people based on religion.

"The legal grounds of the first travel ban were questionable at best, and today's iteration is nothing more than a wolf in sheep's clothing - different packaging intended to achieve the same result," Emanuel said. "It is a betrayal of our nation's values that our government would slam the door on refugees fleeing war, death and unimaginable conditions, that our government would divide families, and that our government would attempt to exclude people based on their religion."

Trump's revised order issued Monday bars new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and shuts down the U.S. refugee program. The targeted countries are Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Emanuel says the order goes against America's founding ideals that make the country a beacon of hope around the world.