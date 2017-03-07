All-clear given at Chicago Jewish Day School after threat

- The Chicago Jewish Day School in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood has been rendered safe after someone phoned in a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

A male called the school at 5959 N. Sheridan Rd. about 9:10 a.m. and said there was a bomb inside, according to Chicago Police.

School staff made the decision to evacuate, police said.

Several Chicago Police officers and K-9 units responded, searched the school, and deemed the area clear and safe, police said. Students were let back inside.

As of 10:50 a.m., Sheridan remained closed between Hollywood and Granville, according to police. CTA No. 36 Broadway buses were also temporarily rerouted near Sheridan and Thorndale.