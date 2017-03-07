Rauner accuses top Dems of conspiring to shut down state government Local Rauner accuses top Dems of conspiring to shut down state government Governor Rauner is accusing top Democrats of conspiring to shut down state government. This comes after a day that included an unusually personal argument with Mayor Emanuel.

FOX 32 NEWS - Governor Rauner is accusing top Democrats of conspiring to shut down state government. This comes after a day that included an unusually personal argument with Mayor Emanuel.

The governor opened this round of hostilities with the mayor, suggesting with a straight face that Chicago Public Schools could get any money they need from City Hall, which Rauner claims has plenty of money.

“It’s right there in cash. Nothin' has to change. And I believe the leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union have recommended the same thing,” Rauner said.

That last deadpan line was a surefire way to get the mayor's goat, since the governor is otherwise at war with teachers unions. Emanuel erupted that Rauner's been double-talking for years about wanting to compromise with Democrats, accusing the governor of suddenly walking away last week from a bipartisan "grand bargain" negotiated in Springfield.

“I think that in the last 48 hours everybody's come to the conclusion that the emperor wears no clothes -- the governor. There’s nobody else. He can't blame Mike Madigan. He can't blame John Cullerton and the grand bargain. He can't blame me. He can't blame chance,” Emanuel said.

Speaking of Chance the Rapper, a Jones High School grad who's been trying his hand at cutting a school funding deal -- he was apparently offended when a spokeswoman for Rauner fired back at Emanuel’s emperor line: "Sounds like someone has a Napoleon complex."

Moments later, Chance the Rapper tweeted: "This whole F***-ing thing is embarrassing to be honest."

Trying to change the subject, the governor's office accused Attorney General Lisa Madigan of seeking to shut down state government. She asked the Illinois Supreme Court to enforce a section of the state constitution that says state government can't spend money unless a budget has been approved.

In a written statement, Lisa Madigan said she's asking the Supreme Court to "require the governor and the legislature to follow the law and fulfill their constitutional duties to enact a budget." She said their failure to agree has "done irreparable damage" to the state.