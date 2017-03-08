Person found dead on Blue Line tracks on Northwest Side

- A man was fatally struck by a Blue Line train late Wednesday morning in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old man was standing on the platform at the Addison station at 3622 W. Addison St. at 11:53 a.m. when he jumped onto the tracks in front of the train, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatality.

Blue Line service has been suspended between Montrose and Logan Square, according to the transit agency. Trains are running between Jefferson Park and O’Hare; and California and Forest Park.