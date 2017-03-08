No injuries reported when glass falls from Loop building

(Victory of the People/Flickr)
(Victory of the People/Flickr)

Posted:Mar 08 2017 04:01PM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 04:09PM CST

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - No injuries were reported when glass fell from a building Wednesday afternoon in the Loop.

About 2 p.m., a building inspector was sent to investigate when glass fell from a broken window at the Marquee at Block 37 apartment building, 25 W. Randolph Street, according to Chicago Police and the Department of Buildings.

Authorities closed Dearborn Street between Washington and Randolph streets while the incident was investigated and debris was cleaned up, police said.

No one was injured, but a parked vehicle was damaged by falling glass, police said.

Southbound  No. 22 Clark buses were being temporarily rerouted in the area.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories