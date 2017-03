SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 10-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday evening from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side has been located.

Jack McDermott had last been seen about 5:50 p.m. near his home in the 3700 block of North Nottingham, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

A short time later, police reported McDermott was located, but did not provide additional information.