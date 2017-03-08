Red Cross assisting families after powerful winds cause damage to East Chicago apartment building Local Red Cross assisting families after powerful winds cause damage to East Chicago apartment building The wind damage was incredible Wednesday and so widespread. At times, winds gusted close to 60 miles per hour.

Some gusts were so strong that a on a multi-family home, a brick wall came crashing down. Crews were still working Wednesday night to stabilize the building.

Inside this building lives two families. In the back apartment lives two adults who are deaf and neighbors say they didn't hear the collapse.

In the front of the building lives Monic Turner and her three kids.

"It’s unbelievable, I never thought that the wind could break down a house like this,” said Turner.

The family just moved to East Chicago, Indiana in January and after Wednesday’s winds, Turner says she may be looking for a new home.

As crews continue to stabilize the structure, the Red Cross is assisting both families with housing.

The same strong winds also wreaked havoc on downtown Chicago.

In the Loop near Dearborn and Randolph, glass came crashing down from a broken window of a mechanical room on the 38th floor. A car was damaged as the debris fell on top of it.

A glass company was called in to secure the glass and board up the window.

Power outages remain Wednesday night in the Chicago area with just over 10,000 people without power and in Northwest Indiana, there are a few hundred customers still without power.