Chance the Rapper lists schools to receive $10K

- Chance the Rapper announced which Chicago Public Schools will be receiving $10,000 each from his organization, Social Works Chi, Thursday on Twitter.

The Chicago-native tweeted out that the following schools will be receiving a $10,000 donation as part of his contribution to CPS.

Charles Carroll Elementary School

Mahalia Jackson Elementary School

Nathan S. Davis Elementary School

Paul Robeson High School

Hirsch Metropolitan High School

Benito Juarez Community Academy

Orr Academy High School

Fender Academy High School

Roberto Clemente High School

Chance said in a Monday press conference that Social Works Chi will give 10 Chicago Public Schools a $10,000 donation. The final five schools have to be named.

"This isn't about politics. This isn't about posturing. This is about taking care of the kids," Chance said on Monday. "Everybody and their mama knows what's going on in Chicago. We're about to enhance the conversation on supporting and funding the education of the kids in Chicago."