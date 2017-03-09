Chance the Rapper lists schools to receive $10K

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Chance the Rapper announced which Chicago Public Schools will be receiving $10,000 each from his organization, Social Works Chi, Thursday on Twitter.
The Chicago-native tweeted out that the following schools will be receiving a $10,000 donation as part of his contribution to CPS.
- Charles Carroll Elementary School
- Mahalia Jackson Elementary School
- Nathan S. Davis Elementary School
- Paul Robeson High School
- Hirsch Metropolitan High School
- Benito Juarez Community Academy
- Orr Academy High School
- Fender Academy High School
- Roberto Clemente High School
Chance said in a Monday press conference that Social Works Chi will give 10 Chicago Public Schools a $10,000 donation. The final five schools have to be named.
"This isn't about politics. This isn't about posturing. This is about taking care of the kids," Chance said on Monday. "Everybody and their mama knows what's going on in Chicago. We're about to enhance the conversation on supporting and funding the education of the kids in Chicago."
THE FOLLOWING CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL BE RECIEVING A CHECK FROM @SocialWorks_Chi For $10,000...— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 9, 2017