17-year-old girl missing from Gage Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday from the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Fabiola Lozada, who goes by the nickname Fabi, was last seen in the 5800 block of South Sacramento, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a black sweater and gray jeans, and carrying a gold purse.

Lozada was described as a 5-foot-7, 156-pound Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

Police said she frequents the area near the 5700 block of South Kedzie, and might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information should call 911, or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.