Glendale Heights man wins $150K lottery prize

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A west suburban Glendale Heights man won a $150,000 lottery prize when his Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing.

Carl Dryfhout bought the ticket at Convenient Food Store, 1599 Glen Ellyn Road in Glendale Heights, according to the Illinois Lottery. He presented his ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines.

“I always hoped to win a big prize, but I never really thought I would,” he said.

Dryfhout said he plans to use the money to pay bills and invest.

Convenient Food Store received $1,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.