Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in downtown crash near Grant Park

A vehicle is smashed at the intersection of Balbo and Lake Shore Drive early Friday. | Network Video Productions
 
Firefighters work to extricate victims from a car that crashed early Friday at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive. | Network Video Productions
 
Posted:Mar 10 2017 05:56AM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 05:56AM CST

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - One person was killed and two were seriously injured when a car slammed into a minivan early Friday at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park, according to Chicago Police.

About 1:15 a.m., the car was northbound on Lake Shore when its driver tried to make a left turn onto Balbo in front of the minivan, which was southbound, police said.

The vehicles collided head-on, flipping the car over. Firefighters had to extricate three people from the car, including a 27-year-old man who died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Additionally, a 28-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and a 29-year-old woman was in serious condition at Northwestern, police said. The 28-year-old woman driving the minivan was not hurt.

No citations had been issued as of Friday morning as CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit reviewed the case.

