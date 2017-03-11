SUV slams into Bridgeport apartment, seriously injuring 3

Fire crews clear the scene after an SUV slammed into a building early Saturday in Bridgeport. | Network Video Productions

The aftermath of a one-vehicle wreck early Saturday in Bridgeport. | Network Video Productions

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Three people were seriously injured when the SUV they were in slammed into a Bridgeport neighborhood apartment building early Saturday on the South Side.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Archer, according to the Chicago Fire Dept.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and two adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire officials said. All were in serious or critical condition.

The SUV didn’t break through the wall far enough to hurt anyone inside, officials said.

Chicago Police did not immediately have information on the wreck.