15-year-old girl missing from Gresham

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Asia Robertson, who also goes by Alexis, was last seen by a family member between 9 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday near 79th Street and Ashland Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. A family friend saw her in the same area about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Robertson was described as a 5-foot-4, 100-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a scar under her right eye, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue shirt, dark blue pants and black boots.

Police said Robertson frequents the area near 68th Street and Washtenaw Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.