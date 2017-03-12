Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park Local Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park Chicago police are investigating a sexual assault and robbery that occurred late Saturday night in Lincoln Park.

A community alert was sent out and police officers passed out flyers with information about the crime on Sunday.

Police said around midnight Saturday, in the 1900 block of North Orchard, a 33-year-old woman was near her door when a man attacked her from behind. He held her at knifepoint, sexually assaulted her, robbed her and fled the neighborhood.

“It's frightening, there are no words, it makes me want to cry,” said Joanna Lansburgh

She lives nearby and was up Saturday around the time the crime occurred.

“I saw my neighbors’ lights on across the street and they’re not usually up that late, there was some life on the street, it wasn't totally dark,” she said.

A mother of three, she's now planning on buying mace and thinking about installing a surveillance camera.

The attack comes after two violent attacks on women in the Lakeview area.



Last week, in Wrigleyville, police said a man sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint, forced her into the trunk of her car and drove to the South Side, where he crashed the car and ran off.

One February 28th, a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted late at night in her car in the 1200 block of West Barry.

Police say they are still investigating and don't know if the latest attack in Lincoln Park is connected to the Lakeview attacks. The suspect descriptions don't appear to match up.

Before the weekend attack, Alderman Michelle Smith of the 43rd Ward was planning three meetings about safety in the neighborhood.



The first of those will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the New Life Church on West Lill Avenue.

If you know anything about the Lincoln Park attack, call Area Central detectives – (312) 747-8380.

