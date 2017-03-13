Fardon resigns; Joel Levin now Chicago's acting U.S. attorney

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - It’s official. Zachary Fardon resigned as Chicago’s top fed Monday, and Joel Levin has become the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The move brings Fardon’s tenure to an abrupt, but not totally unexpected, end. He began his term as Chicago’s top federal prosecutor on Oct. 23, 2013, and he spent more than three years overseeing significant cases involving public corruption, street gangs and financial crime.

But last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 United States attorneys appointed during the prior presidential administration to resign. Fardon was one of them.

Now Levin will head the significant federal office during the search for Fardon’s successor. Levin spent 28 years as a federal prosecutor in Chicago, San Francisco and Milwaukee before becoming Chicago’s second-ranking federal prosecutor in 2014. Like Fardon, Levin once played a role in the prosecution of former Gov. George Ryan.

Also like Fardon, Levin later went into private practice and represented a key figure in the investigation of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Fardon represented John Wyma, and Levin represented Rajinder Bedi.

As Chicago’s first assistant U.S. attorney since 2014, Levin played a supervisory role in the U.S. Attorney’s office, overseeing investigations and prosecutions and managing hundreds of employees.

Before taking that job, Levin was a member of the white collar and investigations practice at Perkins Coie in Chicago. In San Francisco, he served as chief of the criminal division for that U.S. Attorney’s Office. He held previous supervisory positions for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, including chief of the financial fraud and special prosecutions section.

Aside from the Ryan prosecution, Levin played a role in the prosecution of Latin Kings leader Gustavo “Gino” Colon.

Fardon’s tenure will most be remembered for the stunning indictment of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert, who is now serving 15 months in federal prison for crimes he committed while trying to conceal his past sexual abuse of teenagers. Fardon’s office also prosecuted a first-of-its kind “spoofing” case watched closely by the financial sector.

Public corruption indictments continued under Fardon’s watch. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett faces sentencing next month after pleading guilty in 2015 to a brazen kickback scheme. Ald. Willie Cochran and former Ald. Edward Vrdolyak also found themselves under indictment in the last several months.

Meanwhile, a judge sent former city worker John Bills to prison for 10 years after Fardon personally prosecuted him for rigging Chicago’s red-light camera program and taking more than $600,000 in bribes.

Fardon often spoke about his office’s role in combating the violence in Chicago fueled by gangs, drugs and guns. His office spent roughly four months last year taking six men to trial for leading the ruthless Hobos street gang, which terrorized the south and west sides for nearly a decade. Several of those men now face life in prison.

Last year, Fardon’s office also played a key role in the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the Chicago Police Department. The feds found CPD engaged in a pattern of using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Fardon appeared along with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch to announce the findings in January.