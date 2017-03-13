One shot, another run over outside Bedford Park Walmart

BEDFORD PARK (Sun-Times Media Wire) - One person was shot and another was run over by a vehicle during a gang fight outside a Walmart store Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired outside the Walmart in the 7000 block of South Cicero Avenue at 12:22 p.m., according to Bedford Park police.

The incident began when the occupants of two vehicles began displaying gang signs at each other, police said.

One of the vehicles stopped and two people got out, police said. The driver of the other vehicle ran over one of the people, and then gunfire rang out and the driver of the vehicle was shot at least once.

Both victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized, police said. The third person was taken into custody.