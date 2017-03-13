Loyola suspends fraternity for hazing

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Loyola University officials on Monday handed down a three-year suspension to a fraternity accused of hazing, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter on the North Side campus had been under investigation by the university since last month for an alleged hazing incident and “engaging in disruptive and disorderly conduct that caused a disturbance in the neighborhood,” according to a statement from Dean of Students K.C. Mmeje.

“The suspension prohibits the chapter — and its members or supporters — from conducting any activity on Loyola’s campuses or off-campus,” Mmeje said. “This suspension is effective immediately, and lasts until August 1, 2020.”

“As we have stated previously, acts of hazing are strictly prohibited by University policy and Illinois law,” Mmeje said in a statement. “Hazing is directly in opposition to the mission and values of Loyola, and it will not be tolerated.”

The university did not divulge details about the incident.

The fraternity, known by the initials SAE, has appealed the university’s decision through a school administrative process.

The national SAE organization issued a cease and desist order to the Loyola chapter, bringing to a halt “all chapter operations,” according to a statement from spokesman Johnny Sao

An SAE chapter on the Northwestern University campus was suspended earlier this year, after several women reported being assaulted at a fraternity party after being drugged. The national headquarters of SAE, which has the most chapters nationally of any social fraternity, are in Evanston.