At least 20 vehicles involved in Kennedy Expressway wreck

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A pileup of between 20 and 30 vehicles shut down the inbound express lanes on the Kennedy Expressway late Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

The chain-reaction wreck started about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 90/94 between North Avenue and Division, state police said. At least seven people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, but their ages and genders were not immediately known.

The express lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, but crews had towed most of the vehicles away by 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Chicago Fire Department officials could not immediately be reached for more details.

Slick road conditions were thought to be the culprit of the pileup, which happened as a lake-effect snow system began pummeling the city. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of the Chicago area by midday Tuesday.