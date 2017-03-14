Eastbound I-80 reopens after jack-knifed semis close lanes

- Two jack-knifed semi trucks temporarily closed all eastbound lanes of I-80 early Tuesday in southwest suburban Joliet.

The semis jack-knifed about 3:25 a.m. on eastbound I-80 just east of the Des Plaines River bridge, according to Illinois State Police. The crashes were “minor” and no injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes were closed in the area, but were reopened to traffic by 5:10 a.m., police said. Slick road conditions likely played a role, as a lake-effect snow system was forecasted to bring up to 10 inches of snow in parts of the Chicago area by midday Tuesday.