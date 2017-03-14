Nonprofit group seeks volunteers to clear snow for seniors

Posted:Mar 14 2017 11:05AM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 11:12AM CDT

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - The nonprofit group responsible for bringing together dozens of volunteers in December to shovel snow for strangers is asking for help again.

My Block, My Hood, My City is asking volunteers to meet in the 8900 block of Yates at 11:30 a.m. today, according to a post on the group's Facebook page.

"I'm bringing 10 shovels and 10 Hoodies!!" the post reads. "Let's create a better, more interconnected City by doing something simple on the block."

Anyone interested in volunteering with the group can also email the organization at volunteer@mbmhmc.com.

The group, lead by Jahmal Cole, gained attention in December after organizing volunteers from different Chicago neighborhoods to clear snow off driveways and sidewalks for seniors from 74th to 69th and Princeton.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories