12 injured in Dan Ryan crash

At least 12 people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. | Fire Media Affairs
Posted:Mar 14 2017 11:55AM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 11:55AM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - At least 12 people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The crash involving a bus and a dump truck happened on outbound I-94 near 64th Street, Fire Media Affairs tweeted about 11:15 a.m.

The driver of the bus was trapped, but freed by firefighters at the scene, according to Fire Media.

Three people were taken to hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, and nine more were hospitalized in good condition, according to Fire Media.

Only one lane is currently open on the outbound Ryan, according to Fire Media.

