Don't look now, but Lollapalooza is just around the corner.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday, March 21st at 10 a.m. Chicago time.

A ‘4-Day General Admission Ticket’ will cost $335 (Plus Applicable Fees) and gets you admittance to Grant Park for all four days of the festival.

There will be over 170 performances on eight stages starting every day at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

