No injuries reported in freight train derailment in Lake Forest

- A freight train derailed early Wednesday in north suburban Lake Forest.

At least 10 cars from the Union Pacific train derailed about 3:10 a.m. near Route 41 and West Deerpath Road, according to a statement from Lake Forest police.

No hazardous materials were found leaking in any of the cars and no injuries were reported, police said. The air quality was being monitored to ensure there is no health risk.

As of 6:45 a.m., crews were standing by for Union Pacific equipment needed to upright and remove the cars, police said. There may be intermittent lane closures Wednesday on northbound Route 41 while recovery of the train cars takes place.