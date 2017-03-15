SWAT responds to barricade situation in Edison Park

- A Chicago Police SWAT team responded to a barricade situation late Tuesday in the Edison Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 11:37 p.m. to a call of a “distraught male” inside a vehicle in the 6500 block of North Onarga, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

As of 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, no injuries had been reported, police said. It was not immediately known whether the male was armed. The barricade situation was ongoing.

In addition to Onarga being closed to traffic, drivers were diverted off Harlem Avenue between Devon and Touhy avenues.