5-year-old boy struck, critically injured by pickup on South Side

- A 5-year-old boy was struck and critically injured by a pickup Wednesday morning on the border of the Bridgeport and McKinley Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

The crash happened at 8:08 a.m. at 37th Street and Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

A 2011 Chevrolet pickup was eastbound on 37th and turning south onto Ashland when it struck a 24-year-old man and 5-year-old boy as they crossed westbound on Ashland, police said.

The 5-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

The driver of the pickup, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is handling the case.