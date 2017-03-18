Cubs ring bearer contest winner: 'I love every bit of this team' Local Cubs ring bearer contest winner: 'I love every bit of this team' Amy Liss is one of 20 Cubs fans who won a contest and are going to get to present the team with their World Series rings next month.

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Amy Liss is one of 20 Cubs fans who won a contest and are going to get to present the team with their World Series rings next month.



"I have a whole Cubs bedroom. It's my Cubs sanctuary," Liss said.



Liss said a friend helped her make a video for the contest and her sister nominated her.



"My sister did a good job of getting the video out there," she said. Liss said her whole family is going to the game with her.



She said when she found out that she was one of the winners, she could not believe it.



"I was not breathing and I could not fully comprehend what it might mean to me. I burst into tears. It was a classic Amy Liss reaction," she said. "To know that I'll be forever linked to those 20 fans and I'll get to meet my guys. I love every bit of this team."



She said Anthony Rizzo is her favorite Cub because he does so much charity work.