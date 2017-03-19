Suspect in violent kidnapping and sexual assault near Wrigley has history of similar crimes Local Suspect in violent kidnapping and sexual assault near Wrigley has history of similar crimes The suspect in a violent kidnapping and sexual assault near Wrigley Field is now behind bars.

Jarqueese O'Brian Henigan, 31, is a felon with a lengthy criminal record. He is now charged with felony aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, felony vehicular hijacking, and resisting arrest among other charges.



Police said Henigan is the one who grabbed a 24-year-old woman earlier this month near Wrigley, threw her in the trunk of her own car, and sexually assaulted her.



"After she entered the trunk of the vehicle he demaded that she pull down her pants and shorts she did as she was told," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Amari Dawson.



Then he drove to the South Side, stopping at ATMs and using her PIN to get money. At one point, he had trouble getting her ATM card to work.



"He then placed a gun that he had against her leg, cocked it and threatened to kill her if he could not obtain money the next time the next time he stopped at an automated teller machine," Dawson said.



The attack ended after a police chase during which Henigan allegedly crashed into a tree. He ran off and the victim called police.



"What this man did is horrifying and it frightening so many people," said Ald. James Cappleman (46th).



Police arrested Henigan on Friday near his home on the far South Side. It was the same address he entered into Google Maps on the victim's phone the night of the attack. Police also used surveillance images and facial recognition software to identify him. Officer said his fingerprints were found in the car.



Henigan has been in and out of jail for more than a decade for similar crimes.



The judge denied bail.



A similar attack happened in Lakeview in late February. Police have said the crimes might be connected, but right now Henigan is only charged in the March attack.



Henigan is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

