Chicago FOP pushes back board of directors run-off election date

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge #7 has pushed back their runoff election date.

The ballots are now due on April 11 and will be counted on April 12, according to a statement from union spokeswoman Anne Kavanagh. The runoff was initially scheduled for March 29.

The date change is due to “printing issues that caused a delay in mailing out the ballots,” according to an emailed statement from Kavanagh, who did not specify the exact problem with the ballots.

Current union chief Dean Angelo is facing Patrol Officer Kevin Graham in a run-off election for the top leadership post.