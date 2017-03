- Chicago Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared Sunday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Deahvion Austin was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and a green jacket in the 1400 block of South Avers, according to a police alert.

Austin is described as a 5-foot-7, 146-pound black girl, with her hair worn in an Afro. Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.