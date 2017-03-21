State police save person from overdosing

- Illinois State Police troopers saved someone from a drug overdose Sunday in southwest suburban Hodgkins.

At 7:51 p.m., Trooper Raymond Kurut responded to a reported crash on the northbound Tri-State Tollway near 75th Street, according to a statement from state police.

Kurut found an unresponsive female in the vehicle who was barely breathing with an “extremely weak” pulse, police said. Her lips and face were turning blue.

Items were inside her vehicle that indicated she might have overdosed before the crash, police said. Kurut then administered a dose of NARCAN, a nasal spray used to treat possible opioid overdoses.

The female’s condition appeared to slightly improve, but she remained unconscious with shallow breathing and a weak pulse, police said.

Trooper Matthew Dumais also responded to the scene and administered a second dose of NARCAN when he arrived, police said.

Roberts Park emergency personnel arrived and took the female to La Grange Memorial Hospital, where she regained consciousness, police said.