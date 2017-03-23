Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A new indictment against Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was unsealed Thursday, adding 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each shot fired at Laquan McDonald, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Van Dyke, 38, is accused of shooting the 17-year-old McDonald 16 times in October 2014. But he wasn’t charged until last year, after a shocking video of the incident, filmed by a dashboard-mounted camera, was released, prompting protests across the country.

Attorneys for Van Dyke on Feb. 3 filed a second motion seeking to dismiss the murder charges, alleging the Cook County state’s attorney’s office misled a grand jury weighing in on the 2014 shooting.

Defense attorneys already filed a three-page motion in January seeking to dismiss the indictment, arguing that statements Van Dyke made to investigators were improperly used against him.

The new motion focuses on a “whole different set of irregularities that were done” before the grand jury, Daniel Herbert told Judge Vincent Gaughan.