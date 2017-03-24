16-year-old boy missing for over a week from Little Village

- Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy, missing for more than a week from the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

Ulises Avelar was last seen about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. March 15, in the 3000 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a white Hispanic boy, 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Area Central SVU at (312) 747-8385.