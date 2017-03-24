Lakeland man sits down at table in middle of intersection, eats pancakes

- It was an unusual sight in the middle of a Lakeland parkway as someone just plopped down their table and decided to have their pancake breakfast in the middle of the crosswalk.

The man, seen on video and photos shirtless and wearing green pajama pants, was eating his pancakes in the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway as traffic tried to move past him. Then, the 911 calls started coming in.

"I got a problem," one 911 caller said. "There's two guys sitting at a table in the middle of the crosswalk, in the middle of a green light eating pancakes," said the caller.

Officers who responded couldn't find him, but video of the incident was later posted on Facebook and shared with Lakeland police, who found out the man eating the pancakes was Kiaron Thomas, 21, who lived about 100 yards south of where the incident took place.

He was interviewed and admitted to a police officer that he did it as a prank.

Because his actions prevented vehicles from moving through the street, he was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

He has a court date of April 25, 2017.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: