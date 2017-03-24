State police use Narcan to save OD victim at Thompson Center

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A woman who was overdosing on heroin in a restroom at the State of Illinois building in the Loop on Thursday was saved when state police troopers administered an opioid overdose medication.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Illinois State Police troopers were notified of an unconscious person in the women’s restroom of the Thompson Center, a statement from ISP said. The victim, a female of unkown age, was found “lying on the floor of the handicapped stall exhibiting signs of a possible drug overdose.”

Officers tried to help the victim, whose “face was a blueish grey and her breathing was labored,” ISP said. Her friend told police she had taken heroin and passed out.

When attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, a trooper gave her a dose of Narcan, a nasal spray used for possible opioid overdoses. The woman immediately woke up and attempted to stand, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.

“We have thousands of people who come through the doors of the JRTC building every day. We never know what to expect but we are well prepared to handle what comes our way,” ISP Lt. Danyelle Foster said in the statement.

“… there is a great sense of pride knowing we have the tools to help save lives. The officers did a great job of responding to this incident,” Foster said.

ISP began issuing Narcan to troopers in 2015, and there have been “11 documented saves using NARCAN since the inception of the program,” she said.