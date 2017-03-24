Missing New Lenox woman found dead in Frankfort

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 50-year-old New Lenox woman reported missing last weekend has been found dead in another southwest suburb.

Nicole E. Homer, known to friends as “Nikki,” was reported missing Sunday from her home on Karen Lane, near Spencer Road and Joliet Highway, according to a missing person alert from New Lenox police. Police said she suffered from a bi-polar disorder and did not have her medication.

On Friday, police said Homer’s body was found in Frankfort.

“Tragically, the body of Nicole Homer was recovered just after 3:00 p.m. near Lagrange Road and St. Francis Road. in Frankfort. A cause of death is pending an autopsy,” a post on the group’s website said.

The body was reportedly found in a wooded area behind a Taco Bell restaurant.

Police said were no indications of trauma and no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted Saturday.

The missing person alert said Homer was believed to be driving a tan 2001 Lexus 300 with license plate 1381397. Police did not say whether the vehicle had been recovered.